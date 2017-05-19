Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) CEO Ni...

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo Sells 20,000 Shares

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Arch Capital Group Ltd. CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.39, for a total value of $1,907,800.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... May 8 lack of maintenance 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar '17 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,149,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC