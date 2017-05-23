Anthem still weighing 2018 Obamacare individual participation
Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday. FILE PHOTO: The office building of health insurer Anthem is seen in Los Angeles, California February 5, 2015.
