And a Bitcoin Is Now Worth...
With a 94 percent year-to-date gain, and a single "coin" now worth $1,843, bitcoin has been on a helluva run lately. The increase in the cost of the massively-volatile electronic tokens has led to many comparisons with that other favorite outsider "currency'' - gold - recently. True, a unit of Bitcoin passed the dollar value of one troy ounce of gold this year, and is now more than $600 higher. But the daily swings in the digitally created asset have been vast.
