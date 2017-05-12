And a Bitcoin Is Now Worth...

And a Bitcoin Is Now Worth...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

With a 94 percent year-to-date gain, and a single "coin" now worth $1,843, bitcoin has been on a helluva run lately.  The increase in the cost of the massively-volatile electronic tokens has led to many comparisons with that other favorite outsider "currency'' - gold - recently. True, a unit of Bitcoin passed the dollar value of one troy ounce of gold this year, and is now more than $600 higher.  But the daily swings in the digitally created asset have been vast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... May 8 lack of maintenance 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar '17 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,990,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC