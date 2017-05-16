Aetna Exits Delaware Health Insurance...

Aetna Exits Delaware Health Insurance Marketplace for 2018

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Aetna Inc. has informed the Delaware Department of Insurance that it will not participate in the health insurance marketplace in Delaware for 2018. As a main reason for its exit, Aetna cited an approximate $700 million loss for individual policies between 2014 and 2016 and an estimated loss of $200 million for 2017 throughout the U.S. There are currently 11,854 Delawareans insured through Aetna's exchange plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... May 8 lack of maintenance 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar '17 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,058,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC