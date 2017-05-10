Aetna CEO urges debate on what 'single-payer' healthcare would be

Mark Bertolini, Chairman and CEO of Aetna, participates in a panel discussion at the 2015 Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco, California November 3, 2015. Aetna Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini wants a debate about what a "single-payer" healthcare system in the United States would look like, but said he does not think the federal government should run it.

