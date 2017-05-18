'A long period of growth' possible if...

'A long period of growth' possible if Trump's pro-business policies arrive: Fairfax CEO

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The investor sometimes called Canada's Warren Buffett says he remains bullish on global economic growth led by the United States, despite the turmoil in President Donald Trump's White House. "We still haven't changed our minds that the United States is going to have significant growth and we'll all prosper from it," said Prem Watsa, founder and CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... May 8 lack of maintenance 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar '17 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,127,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC