Zacks: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Receives Average...
White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
