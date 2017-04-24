UPDATE 1-ING Life Insurance Korea raises $974 mln after pricing IPO near lower end of range

SEOUL, April 24 ING Life Insurance Korea, South Korea's fifth-largest life insurer, on Monday priced its initial public offering near the lower end of an indicative range, raising its Asia-based private equity owner MBK Partners 1.1 trillion won . ING Life's listing will be South Korea's second-largest so far this year after smartphone games maker Netmarble Games Corp priced its IPO at the top of its range, raising $2.3 billion won.

