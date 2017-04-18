UK insurers fear election's impact on...

UK insurers fear election's impact on payout reforms

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

Fears are growing in the insurance industry that the UK election could delay or even derail keenly awaited reforms to personal injury compensation rules. The industry was stunned earlier this year when the government radically changed the formula used to calculate the size of large, lump-sum compensation payments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar 24 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar '17 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb '17 Fore 4
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,919 • Total comments across all topics: 280,531,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC