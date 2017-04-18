The Saudi Aramco IPO Listing Is Getting Closer, but Many Questions Remain
Ever since Saudi Arabia announced its flagship oil company was going public, investors across the world have wondered when and where the Saudi Aramco IPO listing will be. That's because the company's valuation of over $2 trillion could make the Saudi Aramco IPO the biggest public offering of all time.
