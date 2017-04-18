Texas Mutual Insurance Awards $1M in Safety Grants to Community Colleges
Workers' compensation insurer, Texas Mutual Insurance Co., has awarded a combined $1 million in grants to 10 community colleges across Texas. The grants fund workplace safety courses for employers, workers and the general public through the risk management programs at each college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC