Taga, Qbe Na Launch Herbicide/Pesticide Insurance Program in Texas
Tejas American General Agency , a Texas based MGA and wholesale brokerage has launched a new herbicide/pesticide program in Texas, underwritten through QBE North America, an operating division of global insurer QBE Insurance Group Limited. The herbicide/pesticide program allows applicators of herbicides and pesticides to include general liability and property coverage for spray rigs on one policy.
