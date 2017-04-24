Stanbic IBTC pledges to change perception of insurance industry

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Limited, member of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has announced its plans to deploy trust-building measures that would plug major gaps in the insurance value chain in Nigeria. With the ultimate aim of enhancing insurance penetration in the country, the company said given the low level of trust in the industry, strategic steps are required to restore public confidence and put the sector on a stronger footing.

