Stanbic IBTC pledges to change perception of insurance industry
Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Limited, member of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has announced its plans to deploy trust-building measures that would plug major gaps in the insurance value chain in Nigeria. With the ultimate aim of enhancing insurance penetration in the country, the company said given the low level of trust in the industry, strategic steps are required to restore public confidence and put the sector on a stronger footing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC