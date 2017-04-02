Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 48,281 Wright Medical Group Inc
Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group Inc during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,281 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar 16
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC