Results, banking sector bounce help E...

Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

LONDON, April 19 European shares recovered on Wednesday from their biggest one-day loss in five months, as a rebound in banking stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3 percent by 0900 GMT, after hitting a three-week low on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar 24 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar '17 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb '17 Fore 4
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC