Recent Raid on Caterpillar Headquarters Underscores Need to Be Wary...

You may not have heard of the Office of Export Enforcement , but if you or your subsidiary is doing business abroad, you should take note. Last month, the OEE, which is part of the Department of Commerce's Bureau for Industry and Security , raided the Peoria headquarters of Caterpillar, whose Swiss subsidiary, Caterpillar SARL, is suspected of violating U.S. export control and sanctions laws.

