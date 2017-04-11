Q&A: Art Theft and Its Impact on the Insurance Industry
Bill Anderson, a managing partner of Brooklyn, New York-based Art Guard, recently spoke with Insurance Journal about issues related to insurance and artwork. Anderson has observed that roughly more than 50% of art thefts occur at private homes, and with this in mind, he spoke about best practices for security within private homes, as well as museums, that house art collections.
