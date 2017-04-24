Old Mutual to sell India insurance JV stake to Kotak for $202 mln
Britain's Old Mutual Plc said it would sell its 26 percent stake in Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance Ltd to Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd for about 12.93 billion rupees The sale will end Old Mutual's joint venture with Kotak Mahindra Bank, the company said late Thursday. bit.ly/2oRkvAm The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be completed in the second half of the year.
