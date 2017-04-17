Obamacare's Insurers Struggle for Stability Amid Trump Threats

Obamacare is stuck in limbo, and insurers and state regulators are struggling to set their plans for what's increasingly shaping up as a chaotic year for the health-care program. After the failure of Republicans' first attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and President Donald Trump's subsequent threats to let the program "explode," more health insurers are threatening to pull out next year, while others may sharply raise the premiums they charge.

