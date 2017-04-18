Novamar Insurance Adds New Yacht Insurance Suite of Coverages
NYP provides more flexibility, more comprehensive coverages, and it meets needs of today's yacht owners worldwide! NYP offers one of the broadest policies in the industry. Limits up to $3M in hull coverage and $5M in liability coverage are now available.
