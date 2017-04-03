Medicare Plans Sue Auto Insurers for ...

Medicare Plans Sue Auto Insurers for Illegal Cost Shifting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

When Medicare beneficiaries are taken to the ER after an auto accident, they're likely to have their Medicare cards with them, but not their auto policies. This creates a problem for Medicare because Medicare is supposed to be a secondary payer, liable for medical bills only if no primary payer is responsible for them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar 24 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar 16 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb '17 Fore 4
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,097 • Total comments across all topics: 280,149,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC