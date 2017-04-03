Medicare Plans Sue Auto Insurers for Illegal Cost Shifting
When Medicare beneficiaries are taken to the ER after an auto accident, they're likely to have their Medicare cards with them, but not their auto policies. This creates a problem for Medicare because Medicare is supposed to be a secondary payer, liable for medical bills only if no primary payer is responsible for them.
