Markets Right Now: Stocks edge lower in early trading
In earnings news, lighting maker Acuity Brands is down 12 per cent after its profit and sales were weaker than expected. Retailer Conn's is up 28 per cent on strong earnings and a partnership with Progressive Leasing, which will provide financing to customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar 16
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC