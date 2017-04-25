Langen Mcalenn Weighs in on White Mou...

Langen Mcalenn Weighs in on White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd's Q2 2017 Earnings

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - Equities research analysts at Langen Mcalenn dropped their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note issued on Friday. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.48.

Chicago, IL

