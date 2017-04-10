Knights of Columbus give to Special Olympics
Knights of Columbus Council 613 in Fort Dodge presented a check for $1,000 to Liz Rusher, director of North Central Area Special Olympics. Pictured from left are Tony Schulte, Rusher and Brian Decklau.
