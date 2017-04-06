JLT Specialty Names Shiels Senior Vic...

JLT Specialty Names Shiels Senior Vice President in California

Shiels will be based in San Francisco, where his primary focus will be on client development within JLT's real estate practice. Shiels has more than a decade of experience in the insurance industry.

