Insurers say Trump must do more to stabilize 'Obamacare'
With the "repeal and replace" effort at an impasse on Capitol Hill, the administration on Thursday released fixes to stabilize the Affordable Care Act's shaky insurance markets for next year. But the insurance industry quickly said the changes don't go far enough.
