Insurers push to keep industry expert on panel that determines SIFIs

With no sign of a replacement in the works, the U.S. insurance industry is pushing to prevent the departure of a key figure on the federal body that determines how large insurance companies are regulated. Roy Woodall, the sole independent voting member of the Financial Stability Oversight Council with insurance expertise, will lose his seat in late September, as his six-year term set out under the Dodd-Frank financial regulation reform law expires.

