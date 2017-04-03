Insurance Industry Shortage & Scholarship

You might have heard about the need for more welders and construction workers to fill open jobs but what about insurance professionals? Nearly half of those in the insurance industry are over the age of 45. Twenty-five percent of them are expected to retire in the next year. Steve Tripp has worked in the insurance industry for more than 20 years, but the Vice President of McKinneyOlson Insurance is young compared to many in the business.

