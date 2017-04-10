Insurance industry embraces blockchain tech
The digital center will aim to help the global insurance industry deploy blockchain, or distributed ledger technology , according to a press release seen by BI Intelligence. It will provide a forum for R3 and ACORD members to explore and develop DLT solutions for the insurance industry.
