Have you got flood insurance? Insurance industry calls for flood mitigation measures

1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

Australia's insurance industry says it wants to make sure there's no repeat of the public relations disaster that followed the 2011 floods in Queensland, when residents in Brisbane and Ipswich found they had no flood insurance, but already there are claims of prohibitive premiums in flood ravaged Lismore. The industry denies that it is at fault and has renewed its calls for the Federal Government to put aside $200 million in the upcoming budget for flood mitigation measures to protect communities.

