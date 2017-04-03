Have you got flood insurance? Insurance industry calls for flood mitigation measures
Australia's insurance industry says it wants to make sure there's no repeat of the public relations disaster that followed the 2011 floods in Queensland, when residents in Brisbane and Ipswich found they had no flood insurance, but already there are claims of prohibitive premiums in flood ravaged Lismore. The industry denies that it is at fault and has renewed its calls for the Federal Government to put aside $200 million in the upcoming budget for flood mitigation measures to protect communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar 16
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC