Hamilton Re buys excess casualty insurance book
Bermuda reinsurer Hamilton Re Ltd. is continuing its push into the insurance sector with the purchase of the renewal rights to Canopius Underwriting Bermuda Ltd.'s excess casualty insurance book. In addition, Sompo Canopius underwriters Stephen Hartwig and Jeremy Wright will join Hamilton Re as chief underwriting officer, casualty insurance, and senior vice president, casualty insurance, respectively.
