Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.686 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,379 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 29,504 shares during the period.

