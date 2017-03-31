Global Warming & the Insurance Industry 2017 - Research and Markets
The Global Warming and the Insurance Industry - a research report analyzes the impact global warming and climate change is having on the insurance industry, which some say is the worst hit industry when it comes to battling and getting over the growing number of natural disasters. The research report looks at the cause and effect of Global Warming, the technicalities of the Kyoto Protocol, Global Climate Models, the economics of global warming, and then moves on to analyze the impact of global warming on the insurance industry.
