Global Insurance Industry Set to Grow by 4.5% in 2017-2018: Munich Re

18 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

The global insurance industry is set to grow more strongly at 4.5 percent per annum on average during 2017 and 2018, according to Munich Re. While premium income is likely to grow only nominally this year, slightly higher real growth of 3.0 percent is expected for 2018, said statistics issued by the reinsurer.

