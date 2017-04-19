Game Changer: Cash-only doctors are c...

Game Changer: Cash-only doctors are causing panic in the insurance industry

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NewsTarget.com

When Marxist Democrats under Dear Leader Obama decided to allow the federal government to completely take over the health coverage industry, they did so knowing that everyone at some time in their lives will need health care. But Democrats also believed that they would ensconce within the authoritarian federal bureaucracy for all time complete government control of the type, kind, and amount of health care Americans could and would receive, simply by deciding what would - and would not - be paid for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar 24 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar '17 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb '17 Fore 4
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,268 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC