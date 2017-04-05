Frustrated Swiss Stress Cooperation in Cases Like Credit Suisse

"huge" cases such as the investigation into alleged tax evasion by clients of Credit Suisse Group AG, the country's attorney-general said, elaborating on comments last week expressing frustration that he did not know in advance about raids on the bank's offices. While "we have great cooperation with Eurojust member states," the whole investigation "could have been handled in a different manner," Michael Lauber told reporters Wednesday in the Swiss capital Bern.

