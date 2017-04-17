Franklin Mutual Advisers Llc Sells 2,718,359 Shares of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HCC) Stock
HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. Director Franklin Mutual Advisers Llc sold 2,718,359 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $48,413,973.79.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC