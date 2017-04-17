Franklin Mutual Advisers Llc Sells 2,...

Franklin Mutual Advisers Llc Sells 2,718,359 Shares of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HCC) Stock

9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. Director Franklin Mutual Advisers Llc sold 2,718,359 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $48,413,973.79.

