Fired Banker Sues Credit Suisse After...

Fired Banker Sues Credit Suisse After Rogue-Trader Case Collapse

7 hrs ago

Credit Suisse Group AG trader who was fired after being accused of hiding about $18 million in losses has sued the bank for unfair dismissal after the subsequent criminal case was dropped last year. Rohit Jha, who handled exchange-traded funds at the Swiss lender, filed the suit in a London tribunal, according to court documents and two people with knowledge of the situation.

