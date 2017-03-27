Fire Service to inspect insurance certificate for public buildings
The Federal Fire Service has indicated that it would begin inspection of public buildings for compliance with its compulsory with its policy on public building insurance. The Controller-General of the Service, Mr Joseph Anebi, at a meeting with the National Insurance Commission and the Nigerian Insurers Association in Abuja, last week, said the agency is making effort to make sure that the huge losses to lives and property due to lack of insurance in the events of fire incidents at public buildings are minimized.
