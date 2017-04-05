FBR & Co Weighs in on Hartford Financ...

FBR & Co Weighs in on Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's Q1 2017 Earnings

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc - Research analysts at FBR & Co issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report released on Monday. FBR & Co analyst R. Binner anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

