Express Scripts to Lose Top Client Anthem Amid Legal Dispute
Express Scripts Holding Co. said its losing its biggest customer as health insurer Anthem Inc. won't renew its contract with the pharmacy benefit manager when it expires in 2019, following claims by Anthem that Express Scripts overcharged it by billions of dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC