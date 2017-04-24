Express Scripts says likely to lose top client Anthem
Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co said Anthem Inc, its biggest customer and one that has sued the company over claims of being overcharged, was unlikely to renew its contract after it ends in 2019. A sign at the office building of health insurer Anthem is seen in Los Angeles, California February 5, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC