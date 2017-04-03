Everest Insurance taps former AIG exec to lead life sciences practice

Everest Re Group Ltd. on Friday said Andy Faber has joined from American International Group Inc. as the leader of the newly launched life sciences practice within Everest Insurance's specialty casualty group. Mr. Faber, who will be based in Boston, is responsible for establishing a dedicated life sciences team in the U.S. marketplace, Hamilton, Bermuda-based Everest Re said in a statement.

