Eurozone economy hits 6-year high in April

The eurozone economy grew at its fastest pace in six years in April on the back of strong demand and "widespread optimism" about the outlook, a closely watched survey showed April 21. Data monitoring company IHS Markit said its April Composite Purchasing Managers Index came in at 56.7 points, the highest reading since April 2011 and up from 56.4 points in March. The PMI measures companies' willingness to invest in their business and so gives a good idea of how well the underlying economy is performing.

