EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces 2017 First Quarter Earnings Call and Access Information
EMC Insurance Group Inc. , today announced that 2017 first quarter earnings results will be released before the market opens on Friday, May 5, 2017. An earnings call will be held at noon Eastern time on that date to provide securities analysts, stockholders and other interested parties the opportunity to hear management discuss the Company's 2017 first quarter earnings results, as well as its expectations for the remainder of the year.
