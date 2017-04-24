DEALTALK-Anthem contract loss could put Express Scripts in M&A crosshairs

The loss of a multi-billion dollar contract with Anthem Inc comes with a silver lining for some shareholders of Express Scripts Holding Co : a higher likelihood that the pharmaceutical benefits manager gets scooped up in a deal. Express Scripts' shares fell 11 percent on Tuesday, the day after the company said its contract to negotiate drug prices for Anthem - worth around a third of its annual adjusted earnings - would not be renewed once it expired in 2019.

