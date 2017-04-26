Credit Suisse to raise $4 billion in share issue and drop Swiss IPO

Credit Suisse Group AG said it planned to raise 4 billion Swiss francs in fresh capital and abandon plans for a partial sale of its Swiss unit as the banking giant reported a first-quarter profit that topped analyst expectations. Credit Suisse on Wednesday posted net income of 596 million Swiss francs, compared with a year-earlier net loss of 302 million francs, on strong performance in its wealth-management and global-markets divisions.

