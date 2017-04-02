Credit Suisse Responds to Tax Probe in Two-Page Newspaper Ads 29 minutes ago

Credit Suisse Group AG, surprised by a five-country tax evasion and money laundering investigation, said it has a "zero tolerance policy" on tax evasion in advertisements taken out in at least two U.K. newspapers on Sunday. The Swiss bank's two-page ads, which included seven bullet points in response to the probes disclosed last week, also said a 2011 internal compliance review caused it to terminate relationships with clients who didn't prove they paid their taxes.

