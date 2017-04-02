Credit Suisse Responds to Tax Probe in Two-Page Newspaper Ads 29 minutes ago
Credit Suisse Group AG, surprised by a five-country tax evasion and money laundering investigation, said it has a "zero tolerance policy" on tax evasion in advertisements taken out in at least two U.K. newspapers on Sunday. The Swiss bank's two-page ads, which included seven bullet points in response to the probes disclosed last week, also said a 2011 internal compliance review caused it to terminate relationships with clients who didn't prove they paid their taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar 16
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC