Credit Suisse leaders offer to cut th...

Credit Suisse leaders offer to cut their bonuses 40 per cent on backlash

1 hr ago

Credit Suisse Group AG leaders including chief executive officer Tidjane Thiam offered to have their variable pay awards cut 40 per cent after a growing chorus of investor advisory groups opposed the packages ahead of this year's annual meeting. Mr Thiam and the executive board volunteered to shrink long-term incentive awards for 2017 and short-term incentive awards for 2016, according to a statement early Friday on the Zurich-based bank's website.

