Credit Suisse leaders offer to cut their bonuses 40 per cent on backlash

Credit Suisse Group AG leaders including chief executive officer Tidjane Thiam offered to have their variable pay awards cut 40 per cent after a growing chorus of investor advisory groups opposed the packages ahead of this year's annual meeting. Mr Thiam and the executive board volunteered to shrink long-term incentive awards for 2017 and short-term incentive awards for 2016, according to a statement early Friday on the Zurich-based bank's website.

