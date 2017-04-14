Credit Suisse leaders offer to cut their bonuses 40 per cent on backlash
Credit Suisse Group AG leaders including chief executive officer Tidjane Thiam offered to have their variable pay awards cut 40 per cent after a growing chorus of investor advisory groups opposed the packages ahead of this year's annual meeting. Mr Thiam and the executive board volunteered to shrink long-term incentive awards for 2017 and short-term incentive awards for 2016, according to a statement early Friday on the Zurich-based bank's website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar 16
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC