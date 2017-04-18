Correction: Solar Plant-Nevada story

In a story April 18 about completion of a solar power plant outside Las Vegas, The Associated Press reported erroneously the corporate structure of NV Energy. The company is owned by Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary Berkshire Hathaway Energy of Des Moines, Iowa, not Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary MidAmerican Energy Co.

